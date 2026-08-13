Mishra Dhatu Nigam soars after securing S400 approval from GE Aerospace

Mishra Dhatu Nigam surged 9.74% to Rs 448.25 after the company announced that it has secured S400 approval from GE Aerospace.

Mishra Dhatu Nigam said it has become the first company in India to secure Independent and International Metallic Material Laboratory (S400) approval from GE Aerospace for a wide range of chemical, mechanical and metallurgical testing.

The company said the recognition reflects its focus on quality, technical excellence and global standards in metallic material testing and qualification. It added that the approval strengthens its position as a partner to the global aerospace industry.

The company described the development as a significant step towards strengthening India's capabilities in advanced materials and supporting self-reliance in the aerospace sector.

Mishra Dhatu Nigam is a metals and metal alloys manufacturing facility in Hyderabad, Telangana, India. It operates as a Public Sector Undertaking under the administrative control of the Department of Defence Production Ministry of Defence, Government of India. As on June 2026, the Government of India held 74% stake in the company.

On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit rose 26.99% to Rs 16.47 crore while net sales rose 34.95% to Rs 227.47 crore in Q1 June 2026 over Q1 June 2025.

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