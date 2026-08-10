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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mishtann Foods consolidated net profit declines 99.41% in the June 2026 quarter

Mishtann Foods consolidated net profit declines 99.41% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 10 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

Sales decline 95.26% to Rs 18.29 crore

Net profit of Mishtann Foods declined 99.41% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 82.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 95.26% to Rs 18.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 386.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales18.29386.05 -95 OPM %6.3421.71 -PBDT0.8783.34 -99 PBT0.7783.23 -99 NP0.4982.66 -99

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First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 9:09 AM IST