Mishtann Foods consolidated net profit declines 99.41% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 95.26% to Rs 18.29 crore

Net profit of Mishtann Foods declined 99.41% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 82.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 95.26% to Rs 18.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 386.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.18.29386.056.3421.710.8783.340.7783.230.4982.66

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