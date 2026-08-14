Mitcon Consultancy & Engineering Services consolidated net profit rises 151.38% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 176.63% to Rs 67.58 croreNet profit of Mitcon Consultancy & Engineering Services rose 151.38% to Rs 2.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 176.63% to Rs 67.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 24.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales67.5824.43 177 OPM %11.3226.24 -PBDT6.294.00 57 PBT3.751.66 126 NP2.741.09 151
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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:48 AM IST