Mitcon Consultancy &amp; Engineering Services consolidated net profit rises 69.07% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 9:12 AM IST
Sales rise 42.82% to Rs 39.96 crore
Net profit of Mitcon Consultancy & Engineering Services rose 69.07% to Rs 1.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 42.82% to Rs 39.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 27.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 26.00% to Rs 5.33 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 54.72% to Rs 129.42 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 83.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales39.9627.98 43 129.4283.65 55 OPM %17.9416.23 -21.6318.96 - PBDT3.932.84 38 17.568.99 95 PBT1.721.20 43 9.842.93 236 NP1.640.97 69 5.334.23 26
First Published: May 22 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

