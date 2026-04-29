Mitshi India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 25.24% to Rs 1.29 crore

Net Loss of Mitshi India reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 25.24% to Rs 1.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 75.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 39.52% to Rs 2.77 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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