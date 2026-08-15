Mitshi India reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 51.22% to Rs 0.20 crore

Mitshi India reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2026 and during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 51.22% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.0.200.4100000000

Powered by Capital Market - Live News