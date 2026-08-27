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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mitsu Chem Plast enhances capacity by 600 MTPA

Mitsu Chem Plast enhances capacity by 600 MTPA

Last Updated : Aug 27 2026 | 9:50 AM IST
Mitsu Chem Plast announced capacity addition of 600 MTPA to its existing operational capacity of 36,000 MTPA during the month of August 2026. The investment required for purchase of machinery is Rs 107 crore to be funded by way of bank finance and internal accruals. The company's current capacity utilisation stands at 64% for the year ended 31 March 2026.
 

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First Published: Aug 27 2026 | 9:50 AM IST