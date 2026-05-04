Mitsu Chem Plast standalone net profit rises 118.08% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 4.42% to Rs 86.47 croreNet profit of Mitsu Chem Plast rose 118.08% to Rs 7.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 4.42% to Rs 86.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 90.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 115.45% to Rs 15.62 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.38% to Rs 350.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 332.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales86.4790.47 -4 350.17332.28 5 OPM %16.459.10 -9.937.01 - PBDT12.776.52 96 29.0316.89 72 PBT10.614.76 123 21.3910.00 114 NP7.723.54 118 15.627.25 115
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First Published: May 04 2026 | 9:06 AM IST