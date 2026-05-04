Mitsu Chem Plast standalone net profit rises 118.08% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 4.42% to Rs 86.47 crore

Net profit of Mitsu Chem Plast rose 118.08% to Rs 7.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 4.42% to Rs 86.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 90.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 115.45% to Rs 15.62 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.38% to Rs 350.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 332.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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