Saturday, August 15, 2026 | 11:07 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Sebi Bond platform rulesFlood InsuranceScreenless fitness trackerSilver Price OutlookLalithaa Jewellery IPOIndependence Day travel demandDelhi H1N1 SurgeVodafone Idea ShareOTT Releases This Week
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mitsu Chem Plast standalone net profit rises 567.18% in the June 2026 quarter

Mitsu Chem Plast standalone net profit rises 567.18% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 11:03 AM IST

Sales rise 11.57% to Rs 95.15 crore

Net profit of Mitsu Chem Plast rose 567.18% to Rs 8.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 11.57% to Rs 95.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 85.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales95.1585.28 12 OPM %16.295.86 -PBDT13.993.62 286 PBT11.931.78 570 NP8.741.31 567

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Zeal Aqua standalone net profit rises 39.61% in the June 2026 quarter

Zeal Aqua standalone net profit rises 39.61% in the June 2026 quarter

Radhagobind Commercial reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Radhagobind Commercial reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Annvrridhhi Ventures reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Annvrridhhi Ventures reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Radha Madhav Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.75 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Radha Madhav Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.75 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Ravikumar Distilleries standalone net profit rises 133.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Ravikumar Distilleries standalone net profit rises 133.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 11:03 AM IST