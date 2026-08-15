Mitsu Chem Plast standalone net profit rises 567.18% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 11.57% to Rs 95.15 croreNet profit of Mitsu Chem Plast rose 567.18% to Rs 8.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 11.57% to Rs 95.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 85.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales95.1585.28 12 OPM %16.295.86 -PBDT13.993.62 286 PBT11.931.78 570 NP8.741.31 567
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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 11:03 AM IST