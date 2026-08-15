Mizuho Capsave Finance Pvt standalone net profit rises 53.30% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 39.08% to Rs 153.57 crore

Net profit of Mizuho Capsave Finance Pvt rose 53.30% to Rs 43.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 28.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 39.08% to Rs 153.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 110.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.153.57110.4280.7679.4260.7741.1159.4738.8743.8928.63

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