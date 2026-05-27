Mizzen Ventures consolidated net profit declines 56.25% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 225.00% to Rs 1.17 croreNet profit of Mizzen Ventures declined 56.25% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 225.00% to Rs 1.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 134.88% to Rs 1.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 412.00% to Rs 2.56 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1.170.36 225 2.560.50 412 OPM %48.7272.22 -48.44-22.00 - PBDT0.550.85 -35 1.690.51 231 PBT0.510.80 -36 1.530.44 248 NP0.350.80 -56 1.010.43 135
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First Published: May 27 2026 | 9:22 AM IST