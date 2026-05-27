Mizzen Ventures consolidated net profit declines 56.25% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 225.00% to Rs 1.17 crore

Net profit of Mizzen Ventures declined 56.25% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 225.00% to Rs 1.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 134.88% to Rs 1.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 412.00% to Rs 2.56 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

1.170.362.560.5048.7272.2248.44-22.000.550.851.690.510.510.801.530.440.350.801.010.43

Powered by Capital Market - Live News