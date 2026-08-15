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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mizzen Ventures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.53 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Mizzen Ventures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.53 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 11:15 AM IST

Sales reported at Rs 0.46 crore

Net loss of Mizzen Ventures reported to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.460.46 0 OPM %-104.3552.17 -PBDT-0.420.43 PL PBT-0.440.40 PL NP-0.530.33 PL

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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 11:15 AM IST