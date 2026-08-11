MKP Mobility consolidated net profit rises 129.79% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 29.72% to Rs 10.30 crore

Net profit of MKP Mobility rose 129.79% to Rs 1.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 29.72% to Rs 10.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.10.307.9410.296.051.530.741.480.721.080.47

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