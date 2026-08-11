MKP Mobility consolidated net profit rises 129.79% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 29.72% to Rs 10.30 croreNet profit of MKP Mobility rose 129.79% to Rs 1.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 29.72% to Rs 10.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales10.307.94 30 OPM %10.296.05 -PBDT1.530.74 107 PBT1.480.72 106 NP1.080.47 130
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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 9:13 AM IST