MKVentures Capital consolidated net profit declines 79.25% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 50.16% to Rs 1.56 crore

Net profit of MKVentures Capital declined 79.25% to Rs 0.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 50.16% to Rs 1.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1.563.13138.46177.002.225.632.175.570.894.29

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