MMP Industries consolidated net profit rises 65.65% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 11.90% to Rs 249.68 crore

Net profit of MMP Industries rose 65.65% to Rs 17.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.90% to Rs 249.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 223.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 20.24% to Rs 31.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 38.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.10% to Rs 824.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 691.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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