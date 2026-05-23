MMP Industries consolidated net profit rises 65.65% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 11.90% to Rs 249.68 croreNet profit of MMP Industries rose 65.65% to Rs 17.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.90% to Rs 249.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 223.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 20.24% to Rs 31.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 38.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.10% to Rs 824.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 691.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales249.68223.12 12 824.00691.86 19 OPM %8.668.26 -7.889.23 - PBDT19.8516.88 18 61.1460.82 1 PBT16.9714.33 18 49.8051.11 -3 NP17.9910.86 66 31.0138.88 -20
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First Published: May 23 2026 | 5:16 PM IST