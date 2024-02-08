MMTC consolidated net profit declines 42.89% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 99.90% to Rs 0.73 croreNet profit of MMTC declined 42.89% to Rs 55.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 97.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 99.90% to Rs 0.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 763.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.73763.16 -100 OPM %-4982.19-4.44 -PBDT60.0223.08 160 PBT59.0421.77 171 NP55.7197.55 -43
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content