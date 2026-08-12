MMTC consolidated net profit rises 135.52% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 50.00% to Rs 0.68 crore

Net profit of MMTC rose 135.52% to Rs 104.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 44.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 50.00% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.0.681.36-2969.12-1698.53135.7154.47135.0153.46104.2444.26

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