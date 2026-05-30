MMTC consolidated net profit rises 5552.02% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 190.48% to Rs 0.61 croreNet profit of MMTC rose 5552.02% to Rs 126.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 190.48% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 347.17% to Rs 387.38 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 86.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 47.58% to Rs 1.41 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.610.21 190 1.412.69 -48 OPM %-18604.92-12971.43 --13024.82-5154.65 - PBDT16.0413.96 15 170.05133.14 28 PBT13.8312.47 11 164.91128.63 28 NP126.042.23 5552 387.3886.63 347
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First Published: May 30 2026 | 10:32 AM IST