MMTC consolidated net profit rises 5552.02% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 190.48% to Rs 0.61 crore

Net profit of MMTC rose 5552.02% to Rs 126.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 190.48% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 347.17% to Rs 387.38 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 86.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 47.58% to Rs 1.41 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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