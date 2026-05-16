Mobavenue AI Tech consolidated net profit rises 752.53% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 1285.40% to Rs 62.62 croreNet profit of Mobavenue AI Tech rose 752.53% to Rs 8.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 1285.40% to Rs 62.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 203.83% to Rs 29.35 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 150.69% to Rs 218.48 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 87.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales62.624.52 1285 218.4887.15 151 OPM %21.3026.33 -20.7716.95 - PBDT12.151.35 800 43.0614.68 193 PBT11.461.35 749 40.9014.05 191 NP8.440.99 753 29.359.66 204
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences consolidated net profit declines 58.25% in the March 2026 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 16 2026 | 9:13 AM IST