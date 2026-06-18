Mobavenue AI Tech hits upper circuit after securing Rs 10-cr international order

Mobavenue AI Tech hit an upper circuit of 5% to Rs 323.85 after the company said that it has secured a new international order worth approximately Rs 10.02 crore through its wholly owned UK subsidiary, Mobavenue Global Holdings.

The engagement will be executed through the company's AI-powered consumer growth and technology platforms to support the customer's digital growth objectives.

The company said the order underscores the growing adoption of AI-led digital advertising and consumer growth solutions across international markets and is expected to strengthen its international revenue base while supporting geographic and customer diversification.

Mobavenue AI Tech added that the order value has been computed based on the prevailing USD-INR exchange rate as of the date of disclosure and may vary depending on currency fluctuations during execution and realization of the contract.

Mobavenue AI Tech is an AI-powered advertising, marketing, and consumer growth platform offering digital media and technology solutions to enterprises and brands. The companys consolidated net profit surged 752.5% to Rs 8.44 crore, while net sales jumped 1,285.4% to Rs 62.62 crore in Q4 FY26 from Q4 FY25.

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