Mobavenue AI Tech undertakes industry engagements and market outreach initiatives in US

Mobavenue AI Tech (MATL) has undertaken a series of market outreach and industry engagement initiatives in the United States as part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen its global growth strategy and expand its presence within the international AdTech and marketing technology ecosystem.

Kunal Kothari, Founder, Chairman and COO of MATL, undertook a series of meetings and interactions across leading artificial intelligence (AI), technology and business ecosystems in the United States, including San Francisco and New York. These interactions formed part of the Company's ongoing efforts to strengthen its understanding of the market landscape, engage with industry stakeholders and support its long-term growth objectives in international markets.

Further, Kothari also participated in MAU Vegas, one of the leading global conferences focused on mobile marketing and advertising technology. Through its participation at the conference and related industry engagements, the Company showcased its technology capabilities and product offerings to a broad cross-section of international stakeholders. The Company continues to focus on strengthening the positioning of its product suite within the United States market, enhancing product-market fit and accelerating adoption among global customers.

The United States continues to represent one of the largest and most advanced digital advertising and marketing technology markets globally. Industry estimates project the U.S. mobile advertising market to reach USD 249.53 billion by 2034, reflecting the increasing adoption of mobile-first consumer engagement. The Company's recent industry engagements and market outreach initiatives are aligned with its broader objective of strengthening its market positioning, expanding its global network and building a foundation for sustainable long-term growth opportunities within the evolving AdTech and marketing technology ecosystem.