Mobavenue Media launches PrsmX in Philippines market

Mobavenue Media (MMPL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Mobavenue AI Tech, has expanded the international presence of its AI-powered marketing and advertising technology platforms through the launch of PrsmX in the Philippines market.

The launch brought together more than 80 senior marketers, brand leaders, media agencies, and growth focused businesses from the region for industry discussions around AI-powered brand awareness, omnichannel consumer engagement, and the evolving digital media ecosystem across Mobile, Connected TV (CTV), Short Dramas, OTT, and Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) environments. The sessions focused on how brands are adapting to increasingly fragmented consumer journeys and leveraging integrated programmatic technologies to improve audience reach, engagement, relevance, and measurable campaign outcomes.

Alongside PrsmX, the company also showcased its broader AI-powered platform ecosystem under its proprietary A3 framework, comprising Awareness, Acquisition and Activation. Under the framework, PrsmX supports Awareness, SurgeX and DiscvrX support Acquisition, and ResurgeX supports Activation across global markets. The Philippines market launch is expected to support deeper engagement opportunities with advertisers, agencies, and enterprise customers operating through regional and international business structures, including strategic relationships across Southeast Asia, Singapore, and global customer networks.

The expansion forms part of MATL's broader international growth strategy focused on strengthening the global deployment of its proprietary AI-powered advertising and consumer growth platforms across high growth digital markets. Southeast Asia continues to witness increasing adoption of digital-first consumer engagement models, connected media consumption, and AI-powered advertising technologies, creating opportunities for scalable platform-led business expansion.