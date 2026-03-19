Mobavenuye AI Tech surges as board clears stock split, management rejig

Mobavenue AI Tech rallied 4.83% to Rs 1298 following board approval of key management changes and corporate action.

The board has approved sub-division/split of 1 equity share of face value of Rs 10 each, fully paid- up, into 5 equity shares of face value of Re 2 each, fully paidup, subject to the approval of the companys shareholders and such other regulatory / statutory approvals if required.

In addition, the companys board accepted the resignation of Tejas Rathod as chief financial officer with effect from close of the business hours on 31st March 2026. Following his resignation, the board has approved the appointment of Vijay Basantani as a group CFO with effect from 1 April 2026.

Vijay Basantani, a seasoned Chartered Accountant with over two decades of rich experience, he has held key roles across globally recognized organizations, including Omnicom Media Group, Mahindra & Mahindra, Infosys Technologies and Dentsu, gaining extensive exposure to diverse financial ecosystems and complex business environments. A versatile finance leader with a strong blend of strategic finance, operational finance and corporate governance expertise, Vijay has built a reputation for strengthening financial systems, enhancing governance frameworks, improving profitability and enabling informed decision-making at the leadership level.

Meanwhile, the board has appointed Tejas Rathod as a whole time director & chief technology officer (CTO) of the company with effect from April 1, 2026.

Tejas Rathod holds a strong academic foundation in Computer Engineering and began his entrepreneurial journey at the age of 17 by developing technology automation tools and launching an internet marketing agency to support brand growth. He is a dynamic entrepreneur and technology leader with over a decade of experience in the digital advertising and marketing ecosystem.

At the group level, he has been instrumental in leading global technology and financial operations, driving innovation through advanced technology platforms that have optimized media spends exceeding USD multi millions and enabled scalable, profitable growth strategies for clients across India and international markets.

Mobavenue AI Tech is a digital-first technology group shaping the future of digital advertising and marketing through AI-powered platforms and consumer media solutions. The companys consolidated net profit surged 107.4% to Rs 7.61 crore on 67.2% increase in net sales 55.12 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

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