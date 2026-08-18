MobiKwik completes transfer of its digital lending biz to MobiKwik Distribution Services

One MobiKwik Systems announced the completion of the transfer of its entire digital lending business, along with the associated employees, to MobiKwik Distribution Services (MDSPL), its wholly owned subsidiary.

MobiKwik has established MDSPL as a dedicated subsidiary to undertake its digital lending activities, including sourcing and distribution of lending products. The LSP transfer follows the requisite corporate approvals, including a special resolution approved by shareholders through a postal ballot on 02 July 2026. Following the shareholder approval, One MobiKwik Systems infused Rs 60.85 crore as equity into MDSPL.