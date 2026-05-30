Mobilise App Lab standalone net profit declines 23.39% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 4.06% to Rs 5.20 crore

Net profit of Mobilise App Lab declined 23.39% to Rs 1.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 4.06% to Rs 5.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.98% to Rs 5.59 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.91% to Rs 18.43 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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