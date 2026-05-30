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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mobilise App Lab standalone net profit declines 23.39% in the March 2026 quarter

Mobilise App Lab standalone net profit declines 23.39% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 4:10 PM IST

Sales decline 4.06% to Rs 5.20 crore

Net profit of Mobilise App Lab declined 23.39% to Rs 1.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 4.06% to Rs 5.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.98% to Rs 5.59 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.91% to Rs 18.43 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales5.205.42 -4 18.4316.18 14 OPM %39.8143.91 -46.0741.90 - PBDT2.062.39 -14 8.866.82 30 PBT1.632.31 -29 7.526.49 16 NP1.311.71 -23 5.594.82 16

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 4:10 PM IST

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