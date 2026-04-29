Wednesday, April 29, 2026 | 06:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Modella Woollens reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Modella Woollens reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 29 2026 | 6:05 PM IST

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Modella Woollens reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2026 and during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.20 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2026 and during the previous year ended March 2025.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

MAS Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 25.04% in the March 2026 quarter

MAS Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 25.04% in the March 2026 quarter

Indiabulls reports consolidated net profit of Rs 196.00 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Indiabulls reports consolidated net profit of Rs 196.00 crore in the March 2026 quarter

IIFL Finance consolidated net profit rises 182.57% in the March 2026 quarter

IIFL Finance consolidated net profit rises 182.57% in the March 2026 quarter

Adani Power consolidated net profit rises 52.34% in the March 2026 quarter

Adani Power consolidated net profit rises 52.34% in the March 2026 quarter

Accelya Solutions India consolidated net profit declines 29.32% in the March 2026 quarter

Accelya Solutions India consolidated net profit declines 29.32% in the March 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 29 2026 | 6:05 PM IST

Explore News

MI vs SRH LIVE ScoreVedanta Q4 ResultsBajaj Finance Q4 ResultsAdani Power Q4 ResultsHindustan Unilever Results PreviewGold and Silver Rate TodayNifty Target CutsQ4 Results TodayDividend Stocks todayPersonal Finance