Monday, June 01, 2026 | 10:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Modern Insulators consolidated net profit rises 174.34% in the March 2026 quarter

Modern Insulators consolidated net profit rises 174.34% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 10:17 AM IST

Sales rise 26.60% to Rs 202.51 crore

Net profit of Modern Insulators rose 174.34% to Rs 23.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 26.60% to Rs 202.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 159.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 106.79% to Rs 79.78 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 38.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 43.03% to Rs 719.84 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 503.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales202.51159.96 27 719.84503.27 43 OPM %15.5411.16 -13.157.72 - PBDT35.6414.66 143 110.6846.62 137 PBT33.0112.36 167 100.8437.89 166 NP23.848.69 174 79.7838.58 107

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Linde India consolidated net profit declines 34.59% in the March 2026 quarter

Linde India consolidated net profit declines 34.59% in the March 2026 quarter

Gammon India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 312.54 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Gammon India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 312.54 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Co. consolidated net profit declines 35.34% in the March 2026 quarter

Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Co. consolidated net profit declines 35.34% in the March 2026 quarter

TARC reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.62 crore in the March 2026 quarter

TARC reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.62 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Uniinfo Telecom Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.76 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Uniinfo Telecom Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.76 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 10:17 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks to Buy TodayIndian Stock Market OutlookGold and Silver Rate TodayMalaysia Social Media Ban for Youth under 16Israel Lebanon IncursionCommercial LPG Price HikeQ4 Results TodayIPL 2026 Points Table