Modern Malleables standalone net profit rises 206.12% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 98.53% to Rs 55.23 croreNet profit of Modern Malleables rose 206.12% to Rs 7.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 98.53% to Rs 55.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 27.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales55.2327.82 99 OPM %19.3912.94 -PBDT10.263.47 196 PBT10.023.27 206 NP7.502.45 206
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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 5:54 PM IST