Modern Malleables standalone net profit rises 206.12% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 98.53% to Rs 55.23 crore

Net profit of Modern Malleables rose 206.12% to Rs 7.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 98.53% to Rs 55.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 27.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.55.2327.8219.3912.9410.263.4710.023.277.502.45

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