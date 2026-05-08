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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Modern Shares & Stockbrokers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Modern Shares & Stockbrokers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 08 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

Sales decline 6.41% to Rs 0.73 crore

Net Loss of Modern Shares & Stockbrokers reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 6.41% to Rs 0.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 9.09% to Rs 0.20 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 3.23% to Rs 3.59 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.730.78 -6 3.593.71 -3 OPM %-10.963.85 -10.5812.13 - PBDT-0.080.03 PL 0.360.44 -18 PBT-0.090.02 PL 0.320.41 -22 NP-0.06-0.05 -20 0.200.22 -9

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First Published: May 08 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

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