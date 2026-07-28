Modern Shares & Stockbrokers standalone net profit declines 60.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 12.12% to Rs 0.87 crore

Net profit of Modern Shares & Stockbrokers declined 60.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 12.12% to Rs 0.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.0.870.9910.3421.210.080.210.070.200.060.15

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