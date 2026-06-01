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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Modern Threads (I) consolidated net profit rises 21.19% in the March 2026 quarter

Modern Threads (I) consolidated net profit rises 21.19% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 6:54 PM IST

Sales rise 10.52% to Rs 74.50 crore

Net profit of Modern Threads (I) rose 21.19% to Rs 3.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.52% to Rs 74.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 67.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 261.72% to Rs 12.19 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.35% to Rs 294.75 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 260.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales74.5067.41 11 294.75260.04 13 OPM %5.971.25 -4.620.25 - PBDT7.274.62 57 22.339.26 141 PBT6.093.53 73 17.644.75 271 NP3.663.02 21 12.193.37 262

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 6:54 PM IST

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