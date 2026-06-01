Modern Threads (I) consolidated net profit rises 21.19% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 10.52% to Rs 74.50 crore

Net profit of Modern Threads (I) rose 21.19% to Rs 3.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.52% to Rs 74.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 67.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 261.72% to Rs 12.19 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.35% to Rs 294.75 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 260.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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