Modern Threads (I) standalone net profit rises 57200.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 28.01% to Rs 89.43 crore

Net profit of Modern Threads (I) rose 57200.00% to Rs 5.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 28.01% to Rs 89.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 69.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.89.4369.869.580.119.201.387.870.295.730.01

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