Modi Naturals consolidated net profit rises 141.05% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 28.00% to Rs 243.08 croreNet profit of Modi Naturals rose 141.05% to Rs 19.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 28.00% to Rs 243.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 189.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 62.04% to Rs 50.28 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 31.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.49% to Rs 719.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 662.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales243.08189.90 28 719.18662.91 8 OPM %10.068.48 -10.228.45 - PBDT23.2112.95 79 66.6945.51 47 PBT21.2211.13 91 58.6737.69 56 NP19.678.16 141 50.2831.03 62
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First Published: May 14 2026 | 9:06 AM IST