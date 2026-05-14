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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Modi Naturals Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Modi Naturals Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : May 14 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

Black Rose Industries Ltd, Balaji Amines Ltd, DSJ Keep Learning Ltd and Amines & Plasticizers Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 14 May 2026.

Black Rose Industries Ltd, Balaji Amines Ltd, DSJ Keep Learning Ltd and Amines & Plasticizers Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 14 May 2026.

Modi Naturals Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 450 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 27578 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2388 shares in the past one month.

 

Black Rose Industries Ltd surged 19.13% to Rs 101.8. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 28569 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5204 shares in the past one month.

Balaji Amines Ltd soared 18.78% to Rs 1606.1. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 71669 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10617 shares in the past one month.

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DSJ Keep Learning Ltd gained 18.38% to Rs 2.19. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 14544 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22724 shares in the past one month.

Amines & Plasticizers Ltd spurt 16.20% to Rs 195.15. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4247 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 792 shares in the past one month.

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First Published: May 14 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

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