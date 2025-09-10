Modi reaffirms India-US partnership, expresses confidence on trade talks

In a social media post, Modi said he was confident that ongoing trade negotiations between New Delhi and Washington would unlock the "limitless potential" of the India-US partnership. He added that teams from both sides are working to conclude the discussions swiftly and that he looks forward to speaking with US President Donald Trump soon.
The Prime Minister also expressed optimism about collaborating with Trump to secure a "brighter, more prosperous future" for the people of both nations.
His comments followed remarks by President Trump, who said that Washington and New Delhi would continue negotiations to address existing trade barriers. The statements from both leaders have lifted hopes of progress toward resolving tariff frictions and strengthening bilateral economic ties.
