Modi's Navnirman consolidated net profit rises 192.05% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 158.22% to Rs 51.49 croreNet profit of Modi's Navnirman rose 192.05% to Rs 4.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 158.22% to Rs 51.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 19.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 26.27% to Rs 29.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 23.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 83.96% to Rs 189.31 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 102.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales51.4919.94 158 189.31102.91 84 OPM %9.2615.75 -18.5426.05 - PBDT5.993.45 74 36.8027.75 33 PBT5.901.97 199 36.4027.35 33 NP4.411.51 192 29.1823.11 26
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First Published: May 15 2026 | 4:31 PM IST