Modi's Navnirman consolidated net profit rises 26.36% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 27.93% to Rs 58.26 crore

Net profit of Modi's Navnirman rose 26.36% to Rs 8.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 27.93% to Rs 58.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 45.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.58.2645.5419.1622.1111.6310.1911.5210.198.586.79

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