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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mohindra Fasteners standalone net profit declines 8.19% in the March 2026 quarter

Mohindra Fasteners standalone net profit declines 8.19% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 02 2026 | 6:05 PM IST

Sales rise 0.80% to Rs 51.63 crore

Net profit of Mohindra Fasteners declined 8.19% to Rs 4.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.80% to Rs 51.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 51.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 2.42% to Rs 14.51 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.08% to Rs 165.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 165.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales51.6351.22 1 165.10165.24 0 OPM %10.8115.31 -13.0414.35 - PBDT7.018.66 -19 25.2525.49 -1 PBT6.517.31 -11 20.0620.03 0 NP4.935.37 -8 14.5114.87 -2

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First Published: Jun 02 2026 | 6:05 PM IST

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