Mohindra Fasteners standalone net profit rises 21.43% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 19.23% to Rs 38.81 croreNet profit of Mohindra Fasteners rose 21.43% to Rs 2.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 19.23% to Rs 38.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 32.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales38.8132.55 19 OPM %10.7410.84 -PBDT5.384.91 10 PBT4.023.19 26 NP2.892.38 21
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First Published: Aug 19 2026 | 9:05 AM IST