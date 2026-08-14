Mohit Paper Mills standalone net profit declines 12.86% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 18.14% to Rs 63.16 crore

Net profit of Mohit Paper Mills declined 12.86% to Rs 1.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 18.14% to Rs 63.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 53.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.63.1653.468.8711.054.284.472.232.321.221.40

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