MOIL standalone net profit declines 19.92% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 2.56% to Rs 444.49 croreNet profit of MOIL declined 19.92% to Rs 92.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 115.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.56% to Rs 444.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 433.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 29.91% to Rs 267.48 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 381.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 7.07% to Rs 1472.84 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1584.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales444.49433.39 3 1472.841584.94 -7 OPM %31.2732.19 -28.1533.28 - PBDT162.40164.31 -1 507.65638.92 -21 PBT114.35125.23 -9 337.84486.79 -31 NP92.61115.65 -20 267.48381.64 -30
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Apr 30 2026 | 9:05 AM IST