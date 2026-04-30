MOIL tumbles after Q4 profit drops 20% YoY

MOIL fell 6.12% to Rs 313 after the company reported a weak Q4 FY26 performance, with profitability declining despite modest revenue growth.

On a standalone basis, net profit stood at Rs 92.61 crore in Q4 FY26, down 19.92% YoY from Rs 115.65 crore, although it rose sharply by 75% QoQ from Rs 52.92 crore.

Revenue from operations came in at Rs 444.49 crore, up 2.56% YoY from Rs 433.39 crore and 27.90% higher sequentially compared to Rs 347.54 crore.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 114.35 crore in Q4 FY26, down 8.7% vs Q4 and up 63.57% vs Q1 FY25.

At the cost level, total expenditure increased 3.94% YoY to Rs 305.48 crore. Raw material costs declined 18.73% YoY to Rs 4.21 crore, while employee expenses fell 12.13% YoY to Rs 131.4 crore. However, depreciation rose by 22.95% YoY to Rs 48.05 crore.

For the full year, revenue stood at Rs 1,472.84 crore in FY26, down 7.07% YoY, reflecting softer demand conditions. PBT stood at Rs 337.84 crore in FY26, down 30.6% YoY, while net profit declined 29.91% YoY to Rs 267.48 crore.

Cash flow generation also weakened significantly, with net cash from operating activities falling to Rs 157.26 crore in FY26 from Rs 434.29 crore in FY25.

MOIL is a mining enterprise primarily engaged in the exploration, extraction, and production of manganese ore, along with the manufacturing of Electrolytic Manganese Dioxide and Ferro Manganese. It is a Schedule A Miniratna Category I Central public sector undertaking. As on March 2026, the Government of India held 64.68% stake in the company.

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