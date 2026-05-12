Moksh Ornaments standalone net profit rises 42.31% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 56.21% to Rs 261.38 crore

Net profit of Moksh Ornaments rose 42.31% to Rs 1.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 56.21% to Rs 261.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 167.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 16.84% to Rs 9.85 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.08% to Rs 678.95 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 579.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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