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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Moksh Ornaments standalone net profit rises 42.31% in the March 2026 quarter

Moksh Ornaments standalone net profit rises 42.31% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 12 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 56.21% to Rs 261.38 crore

Net profit of Moksh Ornaments rose 42.31% to Rs 1.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 56.21% to Rs 261.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 167.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 16.84% to Rs 9.85 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.08% to Rs 678.95 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 579.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales261.38167.33 56 678.95579.90 17 OPM %0.810.45 -2.232.43 - PBDT2.871.89 52 13.7011.55 19 PBT2.831.85 53 13.5311.38 19 NP1.851.30 42 9.858.43 17

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First Published: May 12 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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