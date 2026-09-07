Monday, September 07, 2026 | 09:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchStocks to buyNepal FloodsBRICS Summit Traffic AdvisoryNatural Disaster InsuranceESDS Software sharesNSE IPOCable Stock Crash
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Molbio Diagnostics reports consolidated net profit of Rs 58.75 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Molbio Diagnostics reports consolidated net profit of Rs 58.75 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Sep 07 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 309.57% to Rs 408.38 crore

Net profit of Molbio Diagnostics reported to Rs 58.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 23.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 309.57% to Rs 408.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 99.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales408.3899.71 310 OPM %24.63-16.16 -PBDT92.98-18.96 LP PBT75.91-31.28 LP NP58.75-23.71 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Fujiyama Power Systems' board OKs to invest Rs 5-cr in Zayo Energy

Fujiyama Power Systems' board OKs to invest Rs 5-cr in Zayo Energy

Anupam Rasayan inks supply agreement with a global metal manufacturer

Anupam Rasayan inks supply agreement with a global metal manufacturer

ICRA assigns 'AA-' rating to the credit facilities of JSW Dulux with 'stable' outlook

ICRA assigns 'AA-' rating to the credit facilities of JSW Dulux with 'stable' outlook

JSW Steel records steel production of 24.65 lakh tonnes in August 2026

JSW Steel records steel production of 24.65 lakh tonnes in August 2026

Cohance Lifesciences' Telangana units gets Form FDA 483 with observations from US FDA

Cohance Lifesciences' Telangana units gets Form FDA 483 with observations from US FDA

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 07 2026 | 9:04 AM IST