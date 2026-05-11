Mold-Tek Packaging standalone net profit rises 26.86% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 17.40% to Rs 237.86 crore

Net profit of Mold-Tek Packaging rose 26.86% to Rs 20.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.40% to Rs 237.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 202.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 20.35% to Rs 72.87 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 60.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.48% to Rs 886.61 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 781.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

237.86202.61886.61781.3220.1218.9019.4518.1243.3435.04156.13129.9627.8222.2396.9181.2720.6416.2772.8760.55

Powered by Capital Market - Live News