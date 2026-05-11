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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mold-Tek Packaging standalone net profit rises 26.86% in the March 2026 quarter

Mold-Tek Packaging standalone net profit rises 26.86% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 11 2026 | 4:32 PM IST

Sales rise 17.40% to Rs 237.86 crore

Net profit of Mold-Tek Packaging rose 26.86% to Rs 20.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.40% to Rs 237.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 202.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 20.35% to Rs 72.87 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 60.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.48% to Rs 886.61 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 781.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales237.86202.61 17 886.61781.32 13 OPM %20.1218.90 -19.4518.12 - PBDT43.3435.04 24 156.13129.96 20 PBT27.8222.23 25 96.9181.27 19 NP20.6416.27 27 72.8760.55 20

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First Published: May 11 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

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