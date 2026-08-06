Mold-Tek Technologies consolidated net profit rises 1223.53% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 78.85% to Rs 59.54 croreNet profit of Mold-Tek Technologies rose 1223.53% to Rs 9.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 78.85% to Rs 59.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 33.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales59.5433.29 79 OPM %19.921.41 -PBDT13.812.31 498 PBT12.450.81 1437 NP9.000.68 1224
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Aug 06 2026 | 5:50 PM IST