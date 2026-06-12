Molind Engineering standalone net profit declines 82.91% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 318.52% to Rs 1.13 croreNet profit of Molind Engineering declined 82.91% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 318.52% to Rs 1.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 3.18% to Rs 2.13 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 1366.67% to Rs 3.96 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1.130.27 319 3.960.27 1367 OPM %76.99129.63 -72.73455.56 - PBDT0.870.50 74 2.881.60 80 PBT0.870.48 81 2.881.51 91 NP0.201.17 -83 2.132.20 -3
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First Published: Jun 12 2026 | 9:04 AM IST