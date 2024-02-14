Sensex (    %)
                        
Molind Engineering standalone net profit declines 99.46% in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 9:38 AM IST
Reported sales nil
Net profit of Molind Engineering declined 99.46% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 67.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales00.25 -100 OPM %0-1196.00 -PBDT0.3767.93 -99 PBT0.3767.93 -99 NP0.3767.93 -99
First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 7:52 AM IST

