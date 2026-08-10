Monarch Networth Capital consolidated net profit declines 0.15% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 7.24% to Rs 90.89 crore

Net profit of Monarch Networth Capital declined 0.15% to Rs 45.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 45.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 7.24% to Rs 90.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 97.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.90.8997.9866.0063.8757.8561.3655.5959.5145.1845.25

Powered by Capital Market - Live News