Monarch Networth Capital consolidated net profit declines 0.15% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales decline 7.24% to Rs 90.89 croreNet profit of Monarch Networth Capital declined 0.15% to Rs 45.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 45.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 7.24% to Rs 90.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 97.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales90.8997.98 -7 OPM %66.0063.87 -PBDT57.8561.36 -6 PBT55.5959.51 -7 NP45.1845.25 0
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First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 5:10 PM IST