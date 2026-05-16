Monarch Networth Capital consolidated net profit rises 84.30% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 63.80% to Rs 99.87 crore

Net profit of Monarch Networth Capital rose 84.30% to Rs 45.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 24.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 63.80% to Rs 99.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 60.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.38% to Rs 181.19 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 149.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.88% to Rs 372.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 326.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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