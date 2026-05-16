Monarch Networth Capital consolidated net profit rises 84.30% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 63.80% to Rs 99.87 croreNet profit of Monarch Networth Capital rose 84.30% to Rs 45.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 24.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 63.80% to Rs 99.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 60.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 21.38% to Rs 181.19 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 149.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.88% to Rs 372.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 326.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales99.8760.97 64 372.17326.80 14 OPM %67.9462.65 -69.2766.33 - PBDT65.5036.62 79 252.09200.28 26 PBT63.3834.73 82 244.32192.74 27 NP45.5624.72 84 181.19149.27 21
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First Published: May 16 2026 | 9:04 AM IST